Shares of telecommunications companies were more or less flat amid doubts about the growth outlook for the sector.

Most analysts anticipate a renewal of price-war hostilities between carriers now that a major deal between Sprint and T-Mobile US looks unlikely.

November 07, 2017 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)