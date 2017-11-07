Siemens to Equip Solar Farms in Pakistan and Brazil

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) on Tuesday said that it will install electrical systems for two solar farms, one in Pakistan and the other in Brazil.

Continue Reading Below

The larger of the two photovoltaic plants will have a capacity of around 100 megawatts and be located in Bahawalpur, eastern Pakistan. The Bahawalpur plant will be built by Turkey-based Zorlu Energy Group. The plant in Brazil will have a total capacity of 38 megawatts and be built by Brazil-based Quebec Engenharia.

Both plants are expected to go into operation in early 2018, Siemens said.

Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

November 07, 2017 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)