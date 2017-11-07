ADP Boss Taunts Ackman: This Was an 'Ass-Whooping'

William Ackman lost his bid for three seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing, a resounding rebuke of the struggling activist investor as shareholders sided with management at the human-resources software company.

State Street CEO, President Plan to Retire

State Street Corp. Chief Executive Joseph Hooley and President Michael Rogers plan to retire as part of a leadership shake-up, the giant custody bank said.

Toyota Hits Rough Patch in U.S.

Toyota raised its profit projections for the year but its earnings in the U.S. were hobbled by incentives on passenger cars and a shortage of its hit RAV4 model.

BMW Continues Drive to Win Premium Car Market Race

German luxury car maker BMW raised its full-year earnings outlook, despite stagnant revenue and a drop in earnings, as it invests in electric vehicles and self-driving car technology.

Sweden Seeks Raytheon Missile-Defense System

The Swedish government said it is looking to buy the Patriot missile-defense system made by Raytheon, which it hopes to have operational by 2025.

Exelon Subsidiary Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Exelon Generation Texas Power filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell all but one of its five natural gas-fired electricity generation plants to senior lenders.

At Bridgewater, a Secret Settlement and a Groping Claim Against Dalio's Protégé

Bridgewater paid a $1 million-plus settlement to a woman who was pushed out after engaging in a consensual relationship with executive Greg Jensen, and shortly after it heard from another employee that Mr. Jensen had groped her buttocks.

Blackstone to Sell Stake in Chinese Medical Device Maker

Private equity firm Blackstone Group is planning to sell its majority stake in a Chinese maker of medical devices, according to people familiar with the situation, as it tries to exit an investment made just three years ago.

China's JD.com to Import $2 Billion in U.S. Food Over Three Years

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com plans to import $2 billion worth of U.S. beef and other food products over three years, in one of number of agreements tied to President Donald Trump's China summit.

Maersk Swings to Loss

Maersk booked a quarterly loss, hurt by a recent cyberattack and an impairment charge on its offshore oil-exploration unit, but executives predicted a stronger performance as a shipping industry recovery takes hold.

