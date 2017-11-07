Activist William Ackman Loses Bid for ADP Board Seats

William Ackman lost his bid for three seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing, the latest blow to the struggling activist investor as shareholders sided instead with management.

State Street CEO to Retire Next Year

State Street said Joseph Hooley will retire as chairman and chief executive at the end of next year.

Toyota Hits Rough Patch in U.S.

Toyota raised its profit projections for the year but its earnings in the U.S. were hobbled by incentives on passenger cars and a shortage of its hit RAV4 model.

Men Linked to 1MDB Financier Failed in Bid to Buy Bank

Two men with links to the alleged mastermind of a multibillion-dollar Malaysian financial scandal launched a bid last year to buy a controlling stake in a bank in Mauritius-prompting an investigation by regulators.

Exelon Subsidiary Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Exelon Generation Texas Power filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell all but one of its five natural gas-fired electricity generation plants to senior lenders.

Blackstone to Sell Stake in Chinese Medical Device Maker

Private equity firm Blackstone Group is planning to sell its majority stake in a Chinese maker of medical devices, according to people familiar with the situation, as it tries to exit an investment made just three years ago.

BMW Continues Drive to Win Premium Car Market Race

German luxury car maker BMW raised its full-year earnings outlook, despite stagnant revenue and a drop in earnings, as it invests in electric vehicles and self-driving car technology.

Waymo's Self-Driving Milepost: Humans Take a Backseat

Waymo is taking a historic step forward in the development of fully driverless cars by unleashing the first fleet of robot vehicles on public roads without humans behind the wheel.

Snap Earnings: What to Watch

Snap Inc., parent company of the messaging app Snapchat, is scheduled to report third-quarter results after the market closes Tuesday. Here are the key points to watch.

After Spell in New York, Chinese Tech Giant's Stock Heads Home

Chinese security-software company Qihoo 360 Technology, formerly listed on the NYSE, is planning to list in Shanghai through a $7.6 billion deal that could unleash a wave of similar homecomings.

