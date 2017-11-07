Malaysia's September Industrial Output Seen Decelerating, Survey Shows

KUALA LUMPUR, Malalysia--Industrial output in Malaysia likely grew at a weaker pace in September after hitting a two-year high in the previous month, according to a survey of 10 economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

The industrial-production index--a measure of output from mines, factories and power plants--likely rose 6.0% in September from a year ago, according to the poll's median forecast.

In August, the index increased by a stronger-than-expected 6.8%, the fastest pace since March 2015, driven by positive growth in all sectors.

A slowdown in September industrial output would come on the heels of slower-than-expected exports growth of 14.8% reported for the month. That marked the second straight month of deceleration in exports following a strong performance in July.

Malaysia is set to release industrial-production data at 0400 GMT on Thursday.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 01:36 ET (06:36 GMT)