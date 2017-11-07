Industrials Flat As Traders Await Trump, China Reports -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were more or less flat as traders awaited developments from President Donald Trump's visit to China.

Danish shipping-and-oil conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk posted a third-quarter net loss of $1.56 billion, hurt by costs associated with a cyberattack and weakness in both shipping and energy business lines. But the conglomerate said improving trends in the shipping business boded well for growth.

William Ackman lost his bid for three seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc., a resounding rebuke of the struggling activist investor as shareholders sided with management at the human-resources software company.

November 07, 2017 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)