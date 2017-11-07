Correction to New York Fed Search Committee Story

Two board members at the New York Fed that aren't part of the search committee will vote on the recommendations for a new president. One of those director positions hasn't been filled, and the second director is Charles Phillips, chief executive of Infor Inc. "Tricky Balancing Act Faces New York Fed Search Committee" at 5:30 a.m. ET incorrectly named two directors, Emily Rafferty and Terry Lundgren, whose terms will end on Dec. 31, meaning they won't be involved in voting on the final search recommendations. (Nov. 7, 2017)
