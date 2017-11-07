Alstom Wins EUR90 Million Tel Aviv Tramway Contract

Alstom SA (ALO.FR) said Tuesday it has won a 90 million euro ($104.4 million) contract to provide signaling and control systems for a new line of the Tel Aviv tramway.

The French train maker said the contract includes manufacturing, installation and testing for the system, as well as 10 years of maintenance services, which can subsequently be extended for a further six years. There is also an option in the contract to provide signaling for an extra 30 trams, beyond the initial 90 envisaged in the current plans.

The new tram line is set to come online in October 2021 and is expected to transport around 200,000 passengers a day, Alstom said.

