Disney Held Talks to Acquire Assets of 21st Century Fox

Walt Disney recently held talks to buy some of 21st Century Fox's cable-television networks, international distribution operations and movie and television studio, according to people close to the talks.

Broadcom Proposes to Buy Qualcomm for Over $100 Billion

Broadcom launched a takeover bid for fellow chip maker Qualcomm in a cash-and-stock-deal worth over $100 billion.

Sprint Says It Will Spend Billions More on Network

Sprint said it would increase spending on its network, laying out its plan as a stand-alone company as its share price dropped following the collapse of its talks to merge with T-Mobile US.

Google and Salesforce Ink Cloud, Apps Deal

Google Cloud has picked up a marquee customer as the Alphabet Inc. unit tries to keep pace with Amazon and Microsoft in the increasingly competitive business of providing web-based, on-demand computing services.

Goldman Sachs Names Stephanie Cohen as Head of Strategy

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is naming a new head of strategy as it looks to incubate new businesses and find different sources of revenue to replace trading revenue that's unlikely to return in force.

Priceline Shares Fall After It Lowers Profit Outlook

Priceline Group Inc. lowered its profit outlook for the final quarter of the year even as it continued to report rapid revenue growth from customers booking vacations and hotels on its travel sites.

Apple Working on Fix for iPhone Autocorrect Bug

Some iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices running iOS 11.1 have been stricken with a software bug that autocorrects a stand-alone letter "i" to an ! or A and an obscure symbol that often shows up as [?].

Amazon's Roy Price Left Alleged Trail of Sexual Harassment

Claims that go beyond previous reports simmered inside the e-commerce giant's Hollywood unit. Some executives say the company's policy of giving its business operations autonomy may have given Mr. Price extra leeway.

CFTC Fines Cargill $10 Million Over Swaps Trades

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined Cargill Inc. $10 million for improperly valuing swap trades, a move that the regulator said caused the company's revenue to appear higher than it should have been.

Equifax Still Probing Legal Officer's Share-Sales Role

An Equifax board committee is continuing to examine the role of the company's chief legal officer in approving share sales by four executives days after suspicious activity was discovered in the company's systems.

November 06, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)