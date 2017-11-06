Broadcom Proposes to Buy Qualcomm for Over $100 Billion

Broadcom launched a takeover bid for fellow chip maker Qualcomm in a cash-and-stock-deal worth over $100 billion.

Sprint Says It Will Spend Billions More on Network

Sprint Corp. said it would increase spending on its network, laying out its plan as a standalone company after talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc. fell apart over the weekend.

CVS, With an Eye on Amazon, to Launch Next-Day Delivery

CVS Health is launching next-day delivery of prescription medication, a move that comes as the drugstore giant faces declining retail sales and potential competition from Amazon.com.

Valeant to Divest Itself of Sprout Pharmaceuticals Unit

Valeant will sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals to former Sprout shareholders after they accused the struggling pharmaceutical giant of botching the marketing of a female libido treatment.

Anthem Confirms Swedish to Step Down as CEO

Anthem Inc. Chief Executive Joseph R. Swedish will step down, and veteran managed-care executive Gail K. Boudreaux will take over as the insurance giant's next leader Nov. 20.

Amazon's Roy Price Left Alleged Trail of Sexual Harassment

Claims that go beyond previous reports simmered inside the e-commerce giant's Hollywood unit. Some executives say the company's policy of giving its business operations autonomy may have given Mr. Price extra leeway.

Cardinal Health Names New CEO

Cardinal Health said CFO Mike Kaufmann will become CEO, replacing George Barrett, who will step down next year.

SoftBank Chairman Changes Tune on Sprint's Need for Consolidation

The chairman of Sprint owner SoftBank defended his decision to end merger talks with T-Mobile, saying Sprint's business is likely to blossom over the next decade as more devices connect to networks.

Rivals Intel and AMD Team Up on PC Chips to Battle Nvidia

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, archrivals for decades, are teaming up on a PC chip to thwart a common competitor, Nvidia.

Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

November 06, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)