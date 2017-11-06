Industrials Up On Economic Outlook -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up as traders bet the acceleration of economic growth in the U.S. and overseas would continue. "We still expect the Fed's next rate hike to be in December as the labor market continues to strengthen and financial conditions remain very accommodative," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note. "We look for modest tax cuts in the first quarter of 2018."
