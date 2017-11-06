Health Care Down After Lackluster Earnings Season -- Health-Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell after a subpar earnings season for drug makers. Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals rose after the specialist drug maker said it would sell Sprout, a maker of a drug for female libido that Valeant recently acquired in a $1 billion deal.The buyers are former Sprout shareholders who were disgruntled with Valeant's efforts to market the company's product. CVS Health is launching next-day delivery of prescription medication, a move that comes as the drugstore giant faces declining retail sales and potential competition from Amazon.com, which recently received licenses for distributing pharmaceuticals in several states.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 06, 2017 16:17 ET (21:17 GMT)