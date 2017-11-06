On Our Radar

Consumer Companies Up on Optimism About Consumer Spending -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid optimism on consumer spending. Companies involved in the e-commerce boom, including warehouse operators, parcel carriers and other transportation firms, hired workers at a rapid pace last month as they prepare for a holiday spending spree, as reported earlier. Shares of JCPenney gained back a chunk of their recent losses.

November 06, 2017