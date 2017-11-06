Broadcom Proposes to Acquire Qualcomm for $70 Per Share

Broadcom Ltd. launched takeover bid for fellow-chip maker Qualcomm Inc. in a cash-and-stock-deal worth well over $100 billion.

The California-based company offered $70 per share for Qualcomm, representing a 28% premium from Thursday's closing price before The Wall Street Journal reported that an approach might happen. The deal carries an enterprise value of roughly $103 billion and includes about $25 billion of debt.

November 06, 2017 08:07 ET (13:07 GMT)