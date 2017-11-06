AngloGold Ashanti 3Q Production Rises; 2017 Guidance Unchanged

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ANG.JO) said Monday that its comparable third-quarter gold production increased 11% and that it maintains its production guidance for the full year.

The Johannesburg-based gold miner produced 997,000 ounces of gold from continuing operations during the third quarter compared with 900,000 ounces a year earlier.

All-in sustaining costs were unchanged at $1,071 an ounce, but the company's net debt increased 4.6% to $2.06 billion.

The company said its free cash flow for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $88 million compared with $41 million at the end of the second quarter.

AngloGold had previously said it expects to produce between 3.6 million ounces and 3.75 million ounces of gold during 2017.

