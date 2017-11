Novatek (NVTK.LN) announced on Friday that it has discovered significant commercial crude oil reserves at its Kharbeyskoye field in Russia.

The company has put out a preliminary estimate of 220 billion cubic meters of natural gas and more than 40 million tons of crude oil at the field.

November 03, 2017 05:44 ET (09:44 GMT)