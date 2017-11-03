Payrolls Rebound as Jobless Rate Falls to 17-Year Low

U.S. employers hired at a strong pace in October, and revisions showed the labor market weathered hurricane damage better than previously estimated. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 in October, a pickup from the prior month. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, the lowest since 2000.

Apple Gains Help Push Major Indexes To Records

A sharp rise in Apple's stock helped catapult all three major U.S. stock indexes to close the week with records.

Venezuela Bondholders Get Pounded by Talk of Reworking Country's Debt

Venezuelan bonds tumbled after President Nicolás Maduro said the cash-strapped nation would seek to restructure its debt, confounding bondholders and analysts who say there is no clear way forward because of U.S. sanctions.

Oil Prices Hit Two-Year High, Fueled by Global Growth

The global economy has seen rapid growth in oil-consuming sectors such as trade and industrial activity, absorbing the surplus fuel supplies that have weighed on the market.

Private-Equity Firms Oppose Tax Bill-but Things Could Be Worse

House Republicans' tax proposal faces stiff opposition from private-equity firms that say it threatens to disrupt their business model, which often relies on ladling debt onto acquisition targets.

U.S. Trade Gap Expanded Modestly in September

The U.S. trade deficit widened in September, reflecting imports increasing to the highest level since January.

Head of World's Largest Exchange Embarks on Bitcoin Gambit

Terrence Duffy, chairman and CEO of CME Group, could notch a major achievement if digital-currency futures take off, but the move risks harming the exchange's reputation.

Goldman Retreats From Options as Stock Derivatives Trading Struggles

Waning stock volatility is pressuring the equity derivatives business, suppressing revenue and driving traders out of what was once a key Wall Street moneymaker.

U.S. Oil and Gas Rig Counts Fall

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell this week by eight to 729, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

Canada Employment Climbs in October on Full-Time Surge

Canada added jobs in October at a stronger-than-expected pace amid a slowing economic backdrop, with full-time employment surging and wage gains accelerating for a second straight month.

