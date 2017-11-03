Malaysia's Maxis Says CEO Morten Lundal Will Be Leaving When Contract Expires

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd. (6012.KU) said on Friday Chief Executive Morten Lundal will be leaving upon the expiry of his contract on March 31, 2018.

Maxis, which is controlled by Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan, said its board will announce Mr. Lundal's successor in due course, according to a release filed with the local stock exchange.

Shares of Maxis ended Friday unchanged at MYR6.00 before the announcement. The benchmark stock index closed the day 0.01% lower.

