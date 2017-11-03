Ferrovial and Renault Launch Electric Car-Sharing Service in Madrid

Spain's Ferrovial SA (FER.MC) and Renault SA (RNO.FR) on Friday said that they will launch an electric car-sharing service in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

The collaboration between the Spanish infrastructure operator and the French car maker, known as Zity, will launch in December and consist of a fleet of 500 electric vehicles.

Ferrovial said that Javier Mateos will serve as chief executive of the newly created Zity.

The service will originally be available within the city's M-30 motorway limits, with plans to expand beyond this area in the future.

