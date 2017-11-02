Publicis Media Wins L'Oreal Media Budget in France

Publicis Groupe SA (PUB.FR) said Thursday that its Publicis Media branch has won the entire French media budget from cosmetics giant L'Oreal SA (OR.FR).

Publicis didn't disclose the value of the contract, but it did say was "the most important competition of the year in the French market."

"The contract will take effect from 2018, for a period of three years, and includes consulting and acquisitions across on all media," Publicis said.

L'Oreal's media budget, which had already been managed by Publicis for the past nine years, covers the company's entire portfolio of cosmetics brands.

This story was translated from a French-language version initially published by L'Agefi, a partner of Dow Jones & Co.

