President Trump Picks Jerome Powell to Lead Federal Reserve -- Update

President Donald Trump formally announced Thursday that he would nominate Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the central bank, saying he has the "wisdom and leadership" to guide the economy through any turbulence that arises.

Continue Reading Below

Mr. Trump introduced Mr. Powell in a brief ceremony in the Rose Garden outside the White House.

"If I am confirmed by the Senate, I will do everything in my power to achieve our congressionally assigned goals of stable prices and maximum employment," Mr. Powell said.

If he wins Senate confirmation, Mr. Powell will succeed the incumbent Fed chairwoman, Janet Yellen.

Ms. Yellen was one of five finalists for the job, and Mr. Trump notified her earlier Thursday that she wouldn't be reappointed, a White House aide said.

Ms. Yellen was first nominated in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat. Her four-year term as chairwoman expires in early February.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

In five years at the Fed, Mr. Powell has been a Yellen ally and he is expected to continue the Fed's approach of reversing the central bank's stimulus policies as the economy expands.

Mr. Trump's pick is the first time in nearly 40 years that a new president hasn't asked the incumbent Fed leader to stay on for another term.

His announcement caps a search that lasted months. White House officials aid Ms. Yellen was in the running right up until the end.

As late as Friday, Mr. Trump was asking questions about different candidates, suggesting he was still open to someone other than Mr. Powell, White House officials said.

In the end, Mr. Trump liked Mr. Powell's combination of monetary policy acumen and business savvy, White House officials said. The president called Mr. Powell on Tuesday to notify him of the nomination, a White House aide said.

Mr. Powell, a lawyer, worked as an investment banker in New York, as Treasury undersecretary for financial institutions in the George H.W. Bush administration, as a partner at the Carlyle Group and as a scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

(MORE TO COME)

Write to Peter Nicholas at peter.nicholas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 16:10 ET (20:10 GMT)