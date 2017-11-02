Materials Shares Slip -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers slipped as investors reacted to details of the Republican plan to overhaul taxes.

Separately, the U.S. set final tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, increasing pressure on the Canadian timber industry at a time when economic relations between Washington and Ottawa are strained.

DowDuPont Inc. could take longer than expected to split into three new companies after the newly merged chemical giant revamped its separation strategy, Chief Executive Ed Breen said. DowDuPont now projects the three-way split to take up to two years as some businesses are shifted among the planned spinoff companies, Mr. Breen said. DowDuPont, formed in September from the merger of Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co., had previously aimed to execute the breakup within 18 months. The newly combined industrial conglomerate also plans to cut jobs and close or sell some facilities to save $3 billion in annual costs.

November 02, 2017 17:31 ET (21:31 GMT)