Phillips 66 Reports Electricity Problem at Sweeny Refinery

Phillips 66 has reported an electricity issue at its Sweeny refinery in Texas that led to an above-normal release of emissions.

"The Sweeny Refinery experienced a power interruption due to transformer failure," it said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the emissions happened Monday. "The root cause is under investigation."

The 247,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

November 01, 2017 08:38 ET (12:38 GMT)