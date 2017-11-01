On Our Radar

Phillips 66 Reports Electricity Problem at Sweeny Refinery

By Dan Molinski Features Dow Jones Newswires

Phillips 66 has reported an electricity issue at its Sweeny refinery in Texas that led to an above-normal release of emissions.

"The Sweeny Refinery experienced a power interruption due to transformer failure," it said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the emissions happened Monday. "The root cause is under investigation."

The 247,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

