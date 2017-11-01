Fed Likely on Hold, but Could Give Clues on Possible December Rate Rise

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to change rates at their policy meeting that concludes Wednesday, but they could provide clues on whether they remain on track to raise borrowing costs again before year's end.

Stocks Bounce Higher to Start November

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to start November, after major indexes posted a flurry of records last month.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 235,000 Jobs in October

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected, according to a recent report, showing that the economy continues to grow as parts of the country rebuild from the recent hurricanes.

Health Analysts Expect Lower ACA Enrollments as Sign-Up Period Opens

Consumers will begin signing up Wednesday to take part in the Affordable Care Act next year, kicking off a crucial six-week stretch that could test the law's durability amid Republican leaders' continuing desire to see it repealed.

GOP Goes With the Global Flow: Tax People, Not Companies

For decades, Republican tax reform has meant cutting the rate on America's highest earners. No longer. The GOP tax plan is a tacit admission of something the rest of the world has already concluded: It's better to tax people than capital.

U.S. Factory-Activity Index Slipped in October, But Still Solid

A closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity signaled healthy growth in October even as it retreated from its highest level in 13 years.

Police Say New York Suspect Followed ISIS Blueprint

The suspect who police say is responsible for Tuesday's deadly truck attack in lower Manhattan had been planning the attack as early as two weeks ago, and followed "almost exactly" the blueprint provided by Islamic State to carry out such an attack, officials said.

Oil Prices Waver as Supply Declines

Oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses after storage data showed that crude inventories fell by less than some traders expected last week.

Xi Jinping Summons 'Red Boat Spirit' of China's Communist Revolutionaries

Days into a new leadership term, Xi Jinping went on the road to strike home the defining message of his administration, that only the Communist Party can guarantee his "China Dream" of national rejuvenation.

What to Do if You Inherit $140 Million in Bitcoin?

SoftBank has stumbled into a bitcoin treasure in buying Fortress Investment. With the CME launching bitcoin futures, SoftBank may hang on to its digital ducats.

