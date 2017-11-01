Uber-SoftBank Deal in Jeopardy Over Spat About Kalanick's Role

Uber's effort to close a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank is on the rocks as co-founder Travis Kalanick tussles with fellow board members over the limits of his power at the ride-hailing giant, people familiar with the matter said.

Auto Sales Continued Hot Streak in October

The auto industry's hot streak continued in October with most high-volume car companies posting strong U.S. sales performances, setting the stage for a strong finish in 2017.

GE Shows How 'Black Box' Assets Boost Profits

GE lifted the veil on accounting that analysts have said was too opaque, spotlighting how changes in one group of its assets help to lift profits.

New York Times Profit Grows

New York Times Co.'s revenue grew 6.1% in the third quarter, powered by growth in subscribers and advertising sales for its digital products.

Pitney Bowes to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Pitney Bowes said it is looking at strategic alternatives as the shipping-services company struggles to grow amid lower mail volume.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall After Results Miss Expectations

Standard Chartered shares sank after third-quarter results missed analyst expectations and the bank reported a series of drags on its turnaround plan.

Lawmakers Tell Social-Media Firms More Regulation May Be Coming

Lawmakers warned officials from Facebook, Google and Twitter that they are considering stricter regulations on social media platforms after the tech firms failed to prevent Russian influence during the 2016 election and beyond.

Unable to Pay, Drug Developer Humanigen Is in Talks With Lenders

Humanigen, jailed fraudster Martin Shkreli's final foray in the pharmaceutical industry, is circling the drain, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday.

Permira to Buy Corporate Finance Adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 Billion

Private-equity firm Permira said it will buy corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 billion from a group that includes Carlyle Group.

Apollo's Profit Rises as Private-Equity Gains Outpace Peers

Apollo Global Management's profit more than doubled in its latest quarter, driven by investment gains and a significant increase in carried interest income.

