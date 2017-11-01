Uber-SoftBank Deal in Jeopardy Over Spat About Kalanick's Role

Continue Reading Below

Uber's effort to close a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank is on the rocks as co-founder Travis Kalanick tussles with fellow board members over the limits of his power at the ride-hailing giant, people familiar with the matter said.

Auto Sales Continued Hot Streak in October

The auto industry's hot streak continued in October with most high-volume car companies posting strong U.S. sales performances, setting the stage for a strong finish in 2017.

GE Shows How 'Black Box' Assets Boost Profits

GE lifted the veil on accounting that analysts have said was too opaque, spotlighting how changes in one group of its assets help to lift profits.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Pitney Bowes to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Pitney Bowes said it is looking at strategic alternatives as the shipping-services company struggles to grow amid lower mail volume.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall After Results Miss Expectations

Standard Chartered shares sank after third-quarter results missed analyst expectations and the bank reported a series of drags on its turnaround plan.

Permira to Buy Corporate Finance Adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 Billion

Private-equity firm Permira said it will buy corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 billion from a group that includes Carlyle Group.

Apollo's Profit Rises as Private-Equity Gains Outpace Peers

Apollo Global Management's profit more than doubled in its latest quarter, driven by investment gains and a significant increase in carried interest income.

Sony's Rebooted Robot Dog Will Fetch Ruffly $1,700

Sony has revived Aibo, its robot dog, after the famous product line was curbed more than 10 years ago. The company's version of man's best friend will cost about $1,700.

Tencent Unit's Hong Kong IPO Draws a Crowd

Orders for the Hong Kong IPO of China Literature, a unit of internet giant Tencent expected to raise $1.1 billion next week, have already topped $100 billion.

Ackman Criticizes ADP's 'Bed Bug' Letter

William Ackman, the activist investor fighting for three board seats at ADP, criticized the company for saying it was going to report him to the SEC for spreading what it called "false and misleading" claims.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)