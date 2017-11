Standard Chartered 3Q Pretax Profit Doubles; Continues to Make Progress

Standard Chartered reported a more than doubled pretax profit for the third quarter of the year after booking lower impairment losses

Sony's Rebooted Robot Dog Will Fetch Ruffly $1,700

Sony has revived Aibo, its robot dog, after the famous product line was curbed more than 10 years ago. The company's version of man's best friend will cost about $1,700.

Envision Healthcare Reviewing 'Strategic Alternatives'

Envision Healthcare, less than a year old, on Tuesday said it had hired advisers to decide how to proceed as a company-"with all options on the table."

U.S. Steel's Quarterly Profit Rises

U.S. Steel's third-quarter net income more than doubled from a year earlier on higher prices and improved operations at its mills.

Uber Wins Delay in Brazil's Effort to Regulate Ride-Hailing

Ride-hailing services won a temporary victory in Brazil on Tuesday when Congress put off a final vote on a bill increasing regulation on the industry, after intense lobbying led by Uber Technologies Inc.

Talking Markets: Iliad Threatens Italian Junk Bond Giants

Italian mobile phone operator Wind Tre may have sold the largest euro junk bond on record, but celebrations could be short-lived. Danger lurks around the corner for it and every other Italian telecom: Iliad.

Blackstone Buys Logistics Portfolio for $500 Million

Blackstone Group LP has purchased a 4-million-square-foot portfolio of warehouses, distribution centers and other industrial property for $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that shows that the love affair between the private equity giant and the hot logistics sector is continuing.

Netflix Indefinitely Suspends Production on 'House of Cards'

One day after saying political drama "House of Cards" would end after season 6, Netflix Inc. said Tuesday it has suspended show production to "review the current situation."

States Expand Price-Fixing Accusations Against Generic Drug Companies

Officials in multiple U.S. states are seeking to substantially expand a lawsuit accusing generic-drug companies of colluding to fix prices, including new allegations that high-ranking executives at two companies were directly involved.

Macerich to Sell West Los Angeles Mall

Macerich Co. said it was talking to possible buyers of its Westside Pavilion, a 755,000-square-foot mall in west Los Angeles that has been suffering from weakening occupancy rates.

November 01, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)