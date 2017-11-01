Brazil Sept. Industrial Output Rises on Increased Durable Goods Production

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's industrial output rose 0.2% in September from the previous month as production of durable goods increased, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said.

Output rose 2.6% from September of last year, IBGE said.

Durable goods production increased 2.1% in September from August and jumped 16.1% from a year earlier, according to the statistics agency.

