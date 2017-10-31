On Our Radar

Positive Results From Roche Phase III Trials Into Etrolizumab

By Alberto Delclaux Features Dow Jones Newswires

Roche Holding AG (RO.EB) said Tuesday that new data from two ongoing phase-III trials evaluating etrolizumab in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, indicated that patients showed an improvement.

Continue Reading Below

The trials are part of a global phase-III program for etrolizumab in patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, two types of IBD.

Both studies found that etrolizumab was well tolerated, with a frequency of adverse events comparable with a placebo, Roche said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 3 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with IBD.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below

October 31, 2017 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)