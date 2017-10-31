Positive Results From Roche Phase III Trials Into Etrolizumab

Roche Holding AG (RO.EB) said Tuesday that new data from two ongoing phase-III trials evaluating etrolizumab in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, indicated that patients showed an improvement.

The trials are part of a global phase-III program for etrolizumab in patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, two types of IBD.

Both studies found that etrolizumab was well tolerated, with a frequency of adverse events comparable with a placebo, Roche said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 3 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with IBD.

