Oil futures edge down in Asian trading on Tuesday after settling at their highest level in eight months overnight in the US.

--December Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.2% at $54.06 a barrel in the Globex trading session. Brent also fell by the same margin to $60.90.

--The outlook for crude oil has turned firmer amid signs of rebalancing in global markets, while S&P Global Platts says there could be a "counter seasonal" fall in U.S. crude oil stocks. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts are looking for a drawdown in U.S. crude oil stocks of 1.4 million barrels in the week ending October 27.

October 31, 2017 00:19 ET (04:19 GMT)