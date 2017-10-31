BOJ's Kuroda: It Isn't Necessary to Raise Rates for Now

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda suggested that the bank will stick with its current easing framework.

China Economy Shows Signs of Flagging in October

An official gauge of China's factory activity edged down in October, indicating softening business activity after hitting a more-than-five-year high in September.

Bank of Japan Stands Ground on Easy Money

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged Tuesday, sticking to its aggressive measures to spur inflation as other central banks around the world continue to pull away from easing.

Stocks Pause Ahead of Economic Data, Fed Appointment

World stocks were little moved with investors largely holding positions in wait for fresh signals on the economy and corporate earnings and a pending leadership announcement at the Federal Reserve.

Japan Industrial Output, Household Spending Fall in September

Japanese industrial production fell in September, continuing its patchy performance this year, while household spending also slipped unexpectedly, government data showed Tuesday.

Talking Markets: ECB Tapering Won't Stop 'Hunt for Yield'

The European Central Bank's commitment to buying bonds for at least another nine months from January, even as it halves the amount it purchases, will ensure both governments and companies can continue to borrow cheaply.

Mnuchin Presses Allies to Tighten Iran Sanctions

The Trump administration wants to work with Washington's allies to ramp up sanctions on Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, but he stopped short of calling for special action against firms conducting business with Iran's military corps.

Inflation Remains Below Fed's Target as Officials Meet to Set Policy

Federal Reserve officials begin their two-day policy meeting Tuesday amid fresh signs that inflation remains lower than they would like, despite strong economic growth.

Day Trader Profited from Hacked Brokerage Accounts, SEC Says

A day trader based near Philadelphia earned more than $700,000 by trading against investors whose brokerage accounts had been hacked, the SEC alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

After Stingy Second Quarter, Investors Reward Companies for Earnings

Shares of companies that topped analyst earnings expectations are faring better than they did last quarter, a sign the economic and policy backdrop for stocks looks brighter than only a few weeks ago.

