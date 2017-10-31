Mastercard's Momentum Continues as CEO Focuses on Security

Mastercard reported its highest revenue jump of the year as shares in the card company continue to soar.

Markets Brace for First U.K. Rate Rise in a Decade

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates Thursday and what it says about the future policy path could move markets sharply.

Carlyle Posts Profit, Helped by Strong Fee Growth

Carlyle Group posted a third-quarter profit as the private-equity firm benefited from strong growth in fees it collects based on the performance of its funds.

Swiss Central Bank Hits Jackpot With Quarterly Profit of $33 Billion

Switzerland's central bank bet it all, lost big and is now making record profits on a wager that buying hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign stocks and bonds would weaken the Swiss franc.

Bank of Japan Stands Ground on Easy Money

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged Tuesday, sticking to its aggressive measures to spur inflation as other central banks around the world continue to pull away from easing.

CME Planning Bitcoin Futures Market

CME Group plans to launch a futures contract based on bitcoin, a big step toward moving the digital currency into the financial mainstream.

Talking Markets: ECB Tapering Won't Stop 'Hunt for Yield'

The European Central Bank's commitment to buying bonds for at least another nine months from January, even as it halves the amount it purchases, will ensure both governments and companies can continue to borrow cheaply.

Why the Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Crushing the S&P 500 in October

The Dow Jones Industrial Average raced past its rival indexes in October, as a pickup in economic growth around the world boosted shares of blue-chip firms that sell everything from bulldozers to airplanes.

Morgan Stanley to Exit Accord on Broker Recruiting

Morgan Stanley said it would abandon a set of recruiting rules that brokerage firms agreed to more than a decade ago, the latest sign of change as Wall Street firms pull back on expensive hiring practices.

HSBC Swings to Profit as Pivot to Asia Pays Off

HSBC swung to a third-quarter net profit, as revenue in Asia rose from increased customer borrowing and a growing deposit base.

