Bank of Japan Stands Ground on Easy Money

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged Tuesday, sticking to its aggressive measures to spur inflation as other central banks around the world continue to pull away from easing.

Morgan Stanley to Exit Accord on Broker Recruiting

Morgan Stanley said it would abandon a set of recruiting rules that brokerage firms agreed to more than a decade ago, the latest sign of change as Wall Street firms pull back on expensive hiring practices.

Rent-A-Center to Explore Options

Rent-A-Center, facing investor pressure as it struggles to revamp business, is suspending dividend payouts as it explores "strategic and financial alternatives"--often seen as a sign that a company may sell itself.

HSBC Swings to Profit as Pivot to Asia Pays Off

HSBC swung to a third-quarter net profit, as revenue in Asia rose from increased customer borrowing and a growing deposit base.

Health Premiums to Rise, Trump Administration Says

Dozens of insurers are leaving the Affordable Care Act's federal insurance exchange, and consumers who don't get premium help will see some rates jump by more than 30% next year, according to a Trump administration report.

Day Trader Profited from Hacked Brokerage Accounts, SEC Says

A day trader based near Philadelphia earned more than $700,000 by trading against investors whose brokerage accounts had been hacked, the SEC alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

Struggling HSH Nordbank Gets Bids From Three U.S. Private-Equity Funds

Three U.S. private-equity firms have submitted bids to take over HSH Nordbank, a German lender forced to find a buyer after suffering massive losses on shipping debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Surprising Shakeout Among Banks as Rates Rise

When the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, every bank was a winner. As the Fed prepares for its fifth rate boost, some banks are benefiting more than others.

A Stock Market Where the Rally is Actually Deserved

European stocks have rallied sharply this year, but based on companies actually making more money, not investor appetite for ever increasing earnings multiples.

Party's Over? Chinese Markets Battered After Bout of Artificial Calm

Chinese markets suffered a broad selloff, losing some of the shine they maintained during Beijing stage-managed an artificial calm for last week's major congress of the Communist Party.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)