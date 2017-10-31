Rockwell Automation Rejects Emerson Electric Takeover Bid

Emerson Electric has made a roughly $27.5 billion takeover offer for Rockwell Automation that was rejected, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Samsung Electronics Shakes Up Leadership Lineup

Samsung Electronics shook up its senior ranks in a move that would replace all of its co-chief executives and strip its board chairman of any executive role for the first time as it looks to address concerns about a leadership vacuum at the top.

Mastercard's Momentum Continues as CEO Focuses on Security

Mastercard reported its highest revenue jump of the year as shares in the card company continue to soar.

Aetna Raises Profit Outlook

Aetna reported a decline in revenue in its latest quarter as the company continued to see lower health-care premiums from its efforts to reduce Affordable Care Act offerings.

Pfizer Expects Wave of New Launches

Pfizer revenue rose in its latest quarter as the drugmaker says it has turned a corner with more product launches expected in the next year combined with fewer drug-exclusivity losses.

Under Armour Vows Changes as Quarterly Sales Fall for First Time

Under Armour reported lower sales and profit and trimmed its full-year outlook as it struggles with slack demand and increasing competition in North America.

Cereal-Maker Kellogg Surprises With Sales Growth

Kellogg reported rising sales in the most recent quarter as growth abroad offset weakness in its U.S. business.

Apple Is Designing iPhones, iPads That Would Drop Qualcomm Components

Apple, locked in an intensifying legal fight with Qualcomm, is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison the chipmaker's components.

Carlyle Posts Profit, Helped by Strong Fee Growth

Carlyle Group posted a third-quarter profit as the private-equity firm benefited from strong growth in fees it collects based on the performance of its funds.

Airbus, U.S. in Talks About Compliance Violations

Airbus has notified U.S. regulators about reporting failures in defense-related deals and said it would miss delivery targets for the A320neo this year, adding to the European plane maker's woes.

October 31, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)