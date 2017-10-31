Sony's Aibo Robot Dog Returns From the Pet Cemetery

Continue Reading Below

Sony has revived Aibo, its robot dog, after the famous product line was discontinued more than 10 years ago. The company's version of man's best friend will cost about $1,700.

Envision Healthcare Reviewing 'Strategic Alternatives'

Envision Healthcare, less than a year old, on Tuesday said it had hired advisers to decide how to proceed as a company-"with all options on the table."

Uber Wins Delay in Brazil's Effort to Regulate Ride-Hailing

Ride-hailing services won a temporary victory in Brazil on Tuesday when Congress put off a final vote on a bill increasing regulation on the industry, after intense lobbying led by Uber Technologies Inc.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Blackstone Buys Logistics Portfolio for $500 Million

Blackstone Group LP has purchased a 4-million-square-foot portfolio of warehouses, distribution centers and other industrial property for $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that shows that the love affair between the private equity giant and the hot logistics sector is continuing.

Netflix Indefinitely Suspends Production on 'House of Cards'

One day after saying political drama "House of Cards" would end after season 6, Netflix Inc. said Tuesday it has suspended show production to "review the current situation."

States Expand Price-Fixing Accusations Against Generic Drug Companies

Officials in multiple U.S. states are seeking to substantially expand a lawsuit accusing generic-drug companies of colluding to fix prices, including new allegations that high-ranking executives at two companies were directly involved.

Macerich to Sell West Los Angeles Mall

Macerich Co. said it was talking to possible buyers of its Westside Pavilion, a 755,000-square-foot mall in west Los Angeles that has been suffering from weakening occupancy rates.

New Jersey and Alaska Sue Purdue Pharma for Opioid Marketing

New Jersey and Alaska have sued Purdue Pharma LP, alleging in separate lawsuits that the drugmaker used deceptive marketing tactics to push prescriptions of opioid painkillers, fueling an addiction crisis and costing the states millions of dollars.

Inside the Decline of Sears, the Amazon of the 20th Century

The latest sign of trouble for the retail icon comes from manufacturers demanding early payment and withholding products. Sears, which was once so big it comprised 1% of GDP, says it has taken steps to remain a viable competitor.

Samsung Electronics Shakes Up Leadership Lineup

Samsung Electronics shook up its senior ranks in a move that would replace all of its co-chief executives and strip its board chairman of any executive role for the first time as it looks to address concerns about a leadership vacuum at the top.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)