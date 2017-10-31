Cereal-Maker Kellogg Surprises With Sales Growth

Kellogg Co. reported rising sales in the most recent quarter as growth abroad offset weakness in its U.S. business.

Continue Reading Below

The cereal and chips maker said U.S. snack sales were hurt by the company's decision to discontinue its direct-store-delivery program, but the reductions in overhead costs from terminating leases and cutting workers made the business more profitable on an adjusted basis.

Shares jumped 5.1% to $61.88 during premarket trading as the company delivered a surprise sales increase in Chief Executive Steven Cahillane's first quarterly report at the helm of the company.

Investors and board members are looking to Mr. Cahillane to accelerate sales growth at the company. Kellogg, like its peers, has struggled recently with a shift toward fresher, more natural food.

Slowing sales have sparked a flurry of acquisitions in the sector. Earlier this month Kellogg laid out plans to buy niche protein-bar company Rxbar for $600 million to try and compensate for falling sales of sugary, processed products.

Kellogg is also renovating its brands to promote simpler, more natural ingredients. Comparable sales fell 0.8% in the quarter, but Kellogg noted the growth in some foods, like frozen Eggo waffles, which no longer contain artificial colors.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Overall for the third quarter, Kellogg reported a profit of $297 million, or 85 cents per share, up from $292 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings rose to $1.05 per share from 96 cents per share.

Revenue edged up 0.6% to $3.27 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of 94 cents a share on $3.21 billion in sales.

The company also said Tuesday it was on track to reach its previously stated comparable sales and earnings targets for the year.

Austen Hufford contributed to this article.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 09:48 ET (13:48 GMT)