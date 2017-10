Brazil's unemployment rate fell in the three-month period through September as the number of self-employed increased, the country's statistics agency said Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Joblessness was 12.4% in the period, down from 12.6% in the three months through August but up from 11.8% in the same period a year earlier.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 07:32 ET (11:32 GMT)