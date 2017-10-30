Utilities Higher Amid Merger Activity - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators ticked up amid merger activity. Merchant power producers Vistra Energy and Dynegy agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. After the deal closes, Vistra Energy shareholders will own about 79% of the new company and Dynegy shareholders will own about 21%. Shares of Dynegy rose sharply in the wake of the deal announcement, which confirmed earlier reports in The Wall Street Journal. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a decision by Puerto Rico's power authority to award a $300 million contract to a tiny Montana energy firm to rebuild electrical infrastructure damaged in Hurricane Maria, The Wall Street Journal reported.
