U.S. Consumer Spending Rose in September

Consumer spending picked up sharply in September, positioning American households to propel economic growth heading into the final quarter of the year.

U.S. Stocks Slide to Start a Busy Week

U.S. stocks crept lower at the start of a busy week set to include fresh third-quarter earnings reports, the U.S. monthly jobs report and updates from central banks around the world

Eurozone Businesses, Consumers Undeterred by Political Uncertainty

Businesses and households in the 19 countries that use the euro are more upbeat about their prospects than they have been for almost 17 years, a sign that the currency area's economic recovery is set to continue at a robust pace despite renewed threats to its political stability.

China's Push to Lower Debt Levels Boosts Results at Big Banks

China's campaign to lower debt levels boosted the third-quarter results of the country's big state-owned banks, building on a trend that has widened their advantage over smaller lenders.

Manafort Charged in Russia Probe

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was taken into custody Monday on charges that he laundered more than $18 million in funds from his work for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine through offshore accounts. He and a business associate were charged in the indictment.

Madrid Seeks Sedition Charges For Former Catalan Leaders

Spain's state prosecutor said it was seeking charges against Catalonia's former separatist leaders for sedition, rebellion and misappropriation of public funds, a development that could further incite pro-independence forces.

Global Economy Week Ahead: BOE, BOJ and Fed Decisions; Eurozone GDP

Monetary policy decisions from three of the world's major central banks are due this week, with the first rate increase in a decade expected from the Bank of England. Meanwhile, GDP and inflation data are due from the eurozone, and the U.S. will see its October jobs report.

Oil Prices Climb to Eight-Month High

Oil edged up to the highest level in eight months, as optimism over the rebalancing of the global oil market continued to boost prices.

ECB's Smets: 'Dangerous' if People Are Used to Low Inflation

The head of Belgium's central bank said in an interview that it would be very dangerous for monetary policy setters if the population gets accustomed to low inflation.

Party's Over? Chinese Markets Battered After Bout of Artificial Calm

Chinese markets suffered a broad selloff, losing some of the shine they maintained during Beijing stage-managed an artificial calm for last week's major congress of the Communist Party.

October 30, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)