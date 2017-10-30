Materials Shares Down Amid Political Unease - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers fell as traders rotated out of economically cyclical areas, given signs of political crises in Europe and the U.S. Spain's state prosecutor said it was seeking charges against Catalonia's deposed president, Carles Puidgemont, and other former Catalan separatist leaders for sedition, rebellion and misappropriation of public funds. In the U.S., the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's presidential election produced two indictments and one plea deal for figures linked to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. While the prices of industrial metals retreated, gold futures, which investors often turn to in times of crisis, rose.
October 30, 2017 16:39 ET (20:39 GMT)