Indonesia 3Q FDI Grows to $8.3 billion

JAKARTA, Indonesia--Indonesia received higher foreign direct investment in the third quarter as Jakarta strives to ease doing business in the country.

The investment board said Monday that actual FDI rose to $8.3 billion in the July-September period, up from $7.4 billion a year earlier, and a tad higher than $8.2 billion in the second quarter.

Most of FDI was for metal smelters, electricity and manufacturing, the board's deputy chairman Azhar Lubis said.

President Joko Widodo has been introducing a number of measures since late 2015 to attract foreign investment into the country.

"The economic transformation from consumption to investment [has] started to kick off," investment board chairman Thomas Lembong said.

October 30, 2017 02:56 ET (06:56 GMT)