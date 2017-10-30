On Our Radar

ADRs End Mostly Higher; Advanced Accelerator Applications, Braskem Trade Actively

Features Dow Jones Newswires

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.3% to 149.43. The European index rose 0.5% to 138.55. And the Asian index improved 0.3% to 176.15.

Meanwhile, the Latin American index fell 1.8% to 246.72, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.2% to 321.41.

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (AAAP) and Braskem SA (BAK, BRKM5.BR) were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

LyondellBasell Industries NV has made a takeover approach to Braskem, according to people familiar with the matter. The talks are at an early stage, the people said, and there is no guarantee there will be a deal. Should there be one, it would be substantial: Braskem on Monday had a market value of about 37 billion Brazilian reais ($11.4 billion) and nearly as much debt. LyondellBasell had a market value of about $40 billion. Braskem's ADRs rose 11% to $32.56.

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC, HSBA.LN, 0005.HK) swung to a third-quarter net profit and said increased investment in its Asia business was paying off. But the U.K. banking giant joined rivals in reporting a slowdown in investment banking, though it has held up better than some and Asia remains its lynchpin, says Hargreaves Lansdown. The brokerage notes that while the bank swung to a net profit, adjusted profit fell 1%. ADRs closed down 0.9% at $48.74.

Continue Reading Below

Novartis AG (NVS, NOVN.EB) has agreed to acquire Advanced Accelerator Applications for $3.9 billion, a deal that would boost its oncology portfolio as generic competition eats into sales of blockbuster blood-cancer drug Gleevec. The Swiss drug giant said Monday it is offering $41 a share in cash for the France-based, New York-listed company, which has recommended the deal to its shareholders. AAA's recently-approved Lutathera treatment belongs to a small but growing class of therapies known as radio-pharmaceuticals. Such treatments carry radioactive substances directly to tumor cells, allowing them to attack the cancer at close range. ADRs of Novartis rose 1.3% to $81.74 while those of Advanced Accelerator Applications rose 10% to $80.50.

Chinese oil major PetroChina Co. (PTR, 601857.SH, K3OD.SG, 0857.HK) on Monday posted a 291% jump in third-quarter net profit, partly due to higher crude oil prices and stringent cost control. ADRs rose 2% to $65.60.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 19:31 ET (23:31 GMT)