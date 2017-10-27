WPP to Buy Minority Stake in IR Media Ventures

WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Friday that it will buy a minority stake in IR Media Ventures Corp., a U.S. digital media company that produces content for parents, for an undisclosed sum.

The FTSE 100-listed advertising company said the investment in IR Media is part of its strategy to focus on its technology, data and content offering.

The transaction is part of a round of Series A financing by IR Media, and other investors include Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, United Talent Agency Inc, Lerer Hippeau Ventures Management LLP and SoftTech VC, WPP said.

Shares in WPP were down 21 pence, or 1.6%, to 1,305 pence at 1352 GMT.

