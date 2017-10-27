U.S. Posts Solid 3% Economic Growth, Despite Hurricanes

The U.S. economy posted its best six-month stretch of growth in three years, rebounding quickly from two hurricanes and showing momentum for the final quarter.

Tech Earnings Drive Nasdaq Composite Sharply Higher

Strong corporate results from a quartet of technology giants led the Nasdaq Composite higher.

Catalan Parliament Declares Region Independent From Spain

Catalonia's parliament declared the region an independent republic, escalating a standoff with Madrid as the Spanish Senate granted the country's prime minister the power to seize temporary control of the region.

President Trump Expected to Announce Fed Pick Next Week

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice for the next leader of the U.S. central bank next week, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

Spanish Stocks, Bonds Sell Off After Catalan Parliament Declares Independence

Investors dumped Spanish stocks and bonds after the region of Catalonia declared independence, in a move that promises further turmoil for the country's markets.

White House Study Sees Faster Economic Growth From Tax Cuts

Cutting the U.S. corporate tax rate to 20% and allowing companies to immediately write-off the cost of their capital spending would boost business investment, spur faster economic growth and improve household income, White House economists said.

ECB Decision Reopens Divide Atop Central Bank

The European Central Bank's reluctance to quickly phase out its bond-buying program has reopened a rift at the top of the central bank, pitting ECB President Mario Draghi against German Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment in October Hit Its Highest Level Since 2004

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment hit its highest level since 2004 this month, but consumers' expectations for short-term inflation dipped, a potential red flag for the Federal Reserve.

ECB, Fed Are Growing Apart, Moving Markets

The European Central Bank gave notice that its stimulus will be around for a while, widening a gap between monetary policy expectations in the eurozone and U.S. that is set to further influence financial markets.

ECB Should Have Given Clear End Date on QE, Says Weidmann

The European Central Bank should have signaled a clear end date for its bond-purchase program, according to Jens Weidmann, one of the more hawkish members of the governing council.

