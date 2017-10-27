Earnings, ECB Power Global Stocks

Stocks around the world extended gains, encouraged by upbeat corporate results and relief that the European Central Bank would keep its massive bond-purchase program in place for some time.

ECB, Fed Are Growing Apart, Moving Markets

The European Central Bank gave notice that its stimulus will be around for a while, widening a gap between monetary policy expectations in the eurozone and U.S. that is set to further influence financial markets.

Oil Edges Down After Strong Advance

Oil prices gave up some recent gains, as investors put the brakes on Brent crude's upward march to the elusive $60-a-barrel mark.

Administration Begins to Implement Russia Sanctions Under New Law

The Trump administration sent Congress a list of entities linked to the defense and intelligence arms of the Russian government, an initial step toward imposing sanctions targeting Moscow.

Japan Consumer Prices Rise at Same Pace in September

Japanese consumer prices rose for a ninth straight month in September but failed to gain any extra momentum, leaving the Bank of Japan a long way from its 2% target.

SEC Signals Pullback From Prosecutorial Approach to Enforcement

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday signaled a pivot away from the prosecutorial approach to enforcement that the agency pursued after the financial crisis.

Treasury Calls for Delaying, Scaling Back Investment-Fund Rules

Investment funds would see strict postcrisis rules scaled back or delayed under recommendations laid out by the Treasury Department its latest report outlining the Trump administration's deregulatory agenda.

ECB to Scale Down but Extend Bond-Buying Program

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's giant bond-buying program could be extended beyond September 2018, having earlier added another nine months to its life-span.

Another Sign Europe Is Over Crisis? Its Companies Are Investing at Home Again

As growth takes hold in Europe nearly a decade after the financial crisis, companies are investing in Europe again after spending years chasing growth abroad.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, after falling to the lowest level in 44 years in mid-October.

October 27, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)