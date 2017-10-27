Clariant, Huntsman Terminate Merger Amid Activist Pressure

Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S.-based Huntsman terminated their planned $15 billion merger after facing pressure from investors who wanted to block the deal

Tech's Big Get Bigger in Earnings Blowout

Three of the world's biggest companies-Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.-reported booming quarterly growth, extending their reach and driving the economy further online.

Volkswagen Net Profit Falls Sharply on Diesel Charges

Volkswagen reported a steep drop in third-quarter earnings Friday, as Europe's biggest car maker grapples with the mounting costs of its diesel emissions scandal.

Uber Hires U.K. Chairman Amid Fight for London License

Uber has appointed a U.K. banking veteran as chairman of its British operations, bolstering its governance as the ride-hailing firm appeals a decision by London's top transportation regulator to revoke its operating license

British Airways Parent Posts Record Profit but Shares Dip

IAG shares slumped, despite the British Airways parent company posting record third-quarter net profit and promising investors a 20% jump in full-year earnings

UBS Profit Rises as Wealth-Management Bet Pays Off

UBS said its third-quarter net profit rose sharply on gains in its wealth-management and investment units, supporting the bank's strategic shift.

Deutsche, Barclays Feel the Investment Bank Burn

New bosses took the reins at Barclays and Deutsche Bank two years ago promising sharper strategies and clearer paths for the embattled lenders. Investors are still foggy on the CEOs' vision.

Saudi Arabia to Inject $1 Billion Into Virgin Galactic Space Venture

Saudi Arabia is poised to invest $1 billion in entrepreneur Richard Branson's space-tourism and satellite-launching venture, which is seeking to show it is back on track three years after a fatal accident.

Facebook Steps Up Efforts to Sway Lawmakers

As the probes of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election turn to the role of social-media giants, Facebook is looking to boost its influence in Washington amid talk of potential federal regulation.

Google Makes its Costs Click

Google's growth is impressive given its size, but that comes at an impressive cost too.

