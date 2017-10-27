Energy Shares Mixed on Earnings Skepticism - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers were mixed despite a continuing rally in oil futures. The price of Brent crude, the leading global benchmark, topped $60 a barrel Friday for the first time in more than two years, but traders of oil futures and energy equities remained cautious about the outlook for further gains. Exxon Mobil shares ticked up and Chevron shares slid after the first and second largest U.S. oil companies posted quarterly profit growth. Years of under-performance has caused investors to turn their back on shares of big oil companies.
October 27, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)