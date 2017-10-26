Utilities Steady Amid Earnings Optimism -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators held steady amid optimism about earnings reports.

Next Era Energy ticked up after the owner of Florida Power & Light posted quarterly operating earnings growth, despite massive outages from Hurricane Irma.

Sempra Energy's proposed $9.45 billion takeover of Oncor, a Texas electricity-transmission business, is drawing skepticism from Ken Anderson, a regulator who was a key critic of two earlier suitors whose offers were killed by the state. Mr. Anderson, a commissioner with the Texas Public Utility Commission, raised concerns about Sempra's rising debt levels and exposure to risks in its overseas businesses.

