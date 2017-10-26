Saint-Gobain 3Q Sales Rise; Backs Guidance

French construction-materials producer Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) on Thursday posted a 5.6% increase in third-quarter sales, bolstered by growth in all of its divisions, and backed guidance for the year.

Sales for the three months ended Sept. 30 were 10.16 billion euros ($11.89 billion), up from EUR9.76 billion in the same period last year, with the company's flat glass and high-performance materials divisions both performing well.

Like-for-like sales in France were EUR2.48 billion, up 3.4%, which the company attributed to good momentum in new-builds and improvement in renovation activity. Sales were also up in Asia and emerging markets, with 11% growth in sales over the quarter.

Saint-Gobain confirmed it was on track to meet its full-year objective of a like-for-like increase in operating income. It also expects the like-for-like increase in the second half to exceed the first half of the year, despite continuing inflationary pressure on costs.

"We continued to see a good price effect against a tougher basis for comparison, but not yet sufficient in all of the Group's businesses given the more inflationary raw material and energy cost environment," said Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, Saint-Gobain's chairman and chief executive.

The Paris-based company has expanded its reach in recent months, with takeovers of Argentinian waterproofing systems maker Megaflex and Norwegian insulation manufacturer Glava in October this year.

