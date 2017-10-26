RELX Says Nine-Month Underlying Revenue Grew on Year

RELX PLC (REL.LN), a global information and analytics firm, on Thursday reported a 2% increase in underlying revenue for the first nine months of the year.

Continue Reading Below

The Anglo-Dutch company said that underlying revenue--which strips out the effects of acquisitions and disposals on a constant-currency basis--grew across all divisions on year.

The company continues to expect modest underlying revenue growth for the full year.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 02:23 ET (06:23 GMT)